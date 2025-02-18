What an incredible day for the Santa Fe High School track and field program at the Reggie Crosby Invitational as the boys and girls varsity track teams showed up and showed out, delivering outstanding performances across the board.
Top Individual Performances:
Liam Blackmon- Team Athlete of the meet!
Liam Blackmon – 1st in 300m Hurdles
Aaron Tacquard – 1st in Pole Vault
Teegan Woitena – 2nd in Pole Vault
Bella Breish – 2nd in Pole Vault
Jackson Smith – 6th in 400m
Jaiden Bailey – 6th in 300m Hurdles
Gerardo Rodriguez – 6th in Discus, 5th in Shot Put
Trinity Maynard – 6th in 200m Dash, 6th in Long Jump
Breckyn Plite – 5th in 400m
Kendall Worthy – 6th in 800m, 6th in 1600m
Addi Arriaga – 5th in 1600m
Relay Results:
Boys 4×100 Relay – 3rd (Liam Blackmon, Paul Rivera, Darius Herbert, Cade O’Neal)
Boys 4×200 Relay – 4th (Josh Perez, Paul Rivera, Teegan Woitena, Cade O’Neal)
Boys 4×400 Relay – 3rd (Liam Blackmon, Paul Rivera, Jackson Smith, Teegan Woitena)