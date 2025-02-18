Home NewsSportsTrack Santa Fe High School track and field program
by Brandon Williams
What an incredible day for the Santa Fe High School track and field program at the Reggie Crosby Invitational as the boys and girls varsity track teams showed up and showed out, delivering outstanding performances across the board.

 Top Individual Performances:

 Liam Blackmon- Team Athlete of the meet!

 Liam Blackmon – 1st in 300m Hurdles

 Aaron Tacquard – 1st in Pole Vault

 Teegan Woitena – 2nd in Pole Vault

 Bella Breish – 2nd in Pole Vault

 Jackson Smith – 6th in 400m

 Jaiden Bailey – 6th in 300m Hurdles

 Gerardo Rodriguez – 6th in Discus, 5th in Shot Put

 Trinity Maynard – 6th in 200m Dash, 6th in Long Jump

 Breckyn Plite – 5th in 400m

 Kendall Worthy – 6th in 800m, 6th in 1600m

 Addi Arriaga – 5th in 1600m

 Relay Results:

 Boys 4×100 Relay – 3rd (Liam Blackmon, Paul Rivera, Darius Herbert, Cade O’Neal)

 Boys 4×200 Relay – 4th (Josh Perez, Paul Rivera, Teegan Woitena, Cade O’Neal)

 Boys 4×400 Relay – 3rd (Liam Blackmon, Paul Rivera, Jackson Smith, Teegan Woitena)

