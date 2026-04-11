La Marque will have 16 of its track and field athletes participating in the area round following a stellar showing in the District 21-4A meet in Bay City. Those successful in the area meet will advance to the Region IV meet, which will be held at Javelina Stadium in Corpus Christi on May 1-2.
La Marque will have 16 of its track and field athletes participating in the area round
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La Marque will have 16 of its track and field athletes participating in the area round following a stellar showing in the District 21-4A meet in Bay City. Those successful in the area meet will advance to the Region IV meet, which will be held at Javelina Stadium in Corpus Christi on May 1-2.
La Marque will have 16 of its track and field athletes participating in the area round following a stellar showing in the District 21-4A meet in Bay City. Those successful in the area meet will advance to the Region IV meet, which will be held at Javelina Stadium in Corpus Christi on May 1-2.