Galveston College’s Zepeda to lead Texas TRIO Association

A new chapter of leadership began for Galveston College Upward Bound Academic Coordinator, Gabriela (Gabby) Zepeda, when she was officially sworn in as the President-Elect of the Texas TRIO Association
at its 52nd Annual Conference, held Feb. 9-12, in Houston.
The Texas TRIO Association is the representative body for TRIO professionals from
colleges, universities and agencies that host federally-funded TRIO education
opportunity programs in Texas.
In her three-year term, Zepeda is set to become the youngest president in the
organization’s history, which is a testament to her dedication, innovation and
unwavering passion for student success. In addition, she will also be serving on the
Southwest Association of Student Assistant Programs (SWASAP) regional board and
participating in the Council for Opportunity in Education National Leadership Training.
“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be elected president of the Texas TRIO
Association,” said Zepeda. “I’m looking forward to using my experience at Galveston
College and in the Texas TRIO Association to help continue moving the association
forward and provide our TRIO leaders and their students with the resources and support
they need to have successful TRIO programs at their respective institutions.”
Zepeda’s journey with TRIO began nine years ago when she joined Building Bridges to
Success (TRIO Student Support Services) as a student at Galveston College and
began working as a Learning Facilitator/Tutor with the college’s TRIO Upward Bound
program. Her TRIO journey is one of deep commitment and impactful service, having
completed the state association’s Emerging Leadership Program in 2023 and rolling off
a two-year term as the executive board secretary.
Her leadership has also been felt through roles such as a three-time policy delegate,
membership committee chair, conference presenter at both state and regional levels,
and serving on various conference planning committees.
With nearly a decade of experience in conference planning and advocacy, Zepeda has
consistently worked to elevate Texas TRIO’s mission, ensuring students receive the
resources, support and opportunities they need to thrive. Her vision for Texas TRIO
focuses on innovation, collaboration and embracing change to propel the organization
forward.
As she steps into this new role, Zepeda is committed to leading with purpose and
strengthening the impact of TRIO programs across the state.
