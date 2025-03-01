Galveston College’s Zepeda to lead Texas TRIO Association

A new chapter of leadership began for Galveston College Upward Bound Academic Coordinator, Gabriela (Gabby) Zepeda, when she was officially sworn in as the President-Elect of the Texas TRIO Association

at its 52nd Annual Conference, held Feb. 9-12, in Houston.



The Texas TRIO Association is the representative body for TRIO professionals from

colleges, universities and agencies that host federally-funded TRIO education

opportunity programs in Texas.



In her three-year term, Zepeda is set to become the youngest president in the

organization’s history, which is a testament to her dedication, innovation and

unwavering passion for student success. In addition, she will also be serving on the

Southwest Association of Student Assistant Programs (SWASAP) regional board and

participating in the Council for Opportunity in Education National Leadership Training.



“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be elected president of the Texas TRIO

Association,” said Zepeda. “I’m looking forward to using my experience at Galveston

College and in the Texas TRIO Association to help continue moving the association

forward and provide our TRIO leaders and their students with the resources and support

they need to have successful TRIO programs at their respective institutions.”



Zepeda’s journey with TRIO began nine years ago when she joined Building Bridges to

Success (TRIO Student Support Services) as a student at Galveston College and

began working as a Learning Facilitator/Tutor with the college’s TRIO Upward Bound

program. Her TRIO journey is one of deep commitment and impactful service, having

completed the state association’s Emerging Leadership Program in 2023 and rolling off

a two-year term as the executive board secretary.



Her leadership has also been felt through roles such as a three-time policy delegate,

membership committee chair, conference presenter at both state and regional levels,

and serving on various conference planning committees.

With nearly a decade of experience in conference planning and advocacy, Zepeda has

consistently worked to elevate Texas TRIO’s mission, ensuring students receive the

resources, support and opportunities they need to thrive. Her vision for Texas TRIO

focuses on innovation, collaboration and embracing change to propel the organization

forward.



As she steps into this new role, Zepeda is committed to leading with purpose and

strengthening the impact of TRIO programs across the state.



ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.