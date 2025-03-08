DSNDP’s Cleanup Drive: 150 Pounds of Trash Collected for a Cleaner Environment.

On March 02, 2025, the Texas community came together for a significant

environmental cleanup, as volunteers from Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb

Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) participated in an Adopt-A-Highway

cleanup drive. This event, in partnership with the Texas Department of

Transportation (TxDOT), took place at the FM 361/FM 1994 up to Seller Rd,

Needville, Fort Bend County, Texas 7746. A dedicated team of four volunteers

from Fort Bend County cleared seven large trash bags, removing approximately

150 pounds of waste along the one-mile highway.

With the core principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family),

DSNDP has undertaken numerous nationwide environmental initiatives since July 2022.

This philosophy, along with the visionary leadership of Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, drives their commitment to a cleaner and greener future for all.

DSNDP’s impact in Texas continues to grow, with previous Adopt-A-Highway events in Bexar County. Furthermore, DSNDP plans to organize an additional Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-a-Trail cleanup in Bexar County and Collin County, set to occur in the coming weeks of March 2025. Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 39 cleanliness activities that includes Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking across 7 cities involving a total of 397 volunteers who worked for around 656 volunteer hours, collected 245 bags of waste resulting in approx. 3675 pounds of trash.



Beyond Texas, DSNDP operates in 18 states and 74 cities across the U.S., hosting 24 environmental programs such as Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-A-Park, Adopt-A-Beach, and river cleanups. In total, DSNDP has mobilized 2784 volunteers, who have collectively removed 43,995 pounds of trash, providing

substantial cost savings to local and state governments. The organization’s work has been widely recognized, earning 67 certificates and 97 signboards from various government entities.

In addition to environmental efforts, DSNDP is committed to public health initiatives, including tree planting projects in 15 states and 34 cities, the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference held in February 2023, and blood and plasma donation drives in the U.S. and Canada. To mark Earth Day 2024, the

organization organized a nationwide Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event across 21 locations. For more information, please visit www.dsndp.com.