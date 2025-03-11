5 mental health issues that affect kids

Many mental health conditions begin during childhood. Parents and caregivers may be unsure if the behaviors children are experiencing are related to a potential mental health issue or are just a stage in youngsters’ development that they will soon outgrow. For example, children can be irritable, aggressive or anxious and may find it challenging to sit still and pay attention at some point in their lives. Determining if these symptoms are manifestations of a mental illness or a normal part of a child’s development may require a careful evaluation from a mental health professional.

The Mayo Clinic says mental health conditions diagnosed in childhood are most often delays or changes in thinking, behaviors, social skills, or control over emotions. Mental health disorders can disrupt well-being and create barriers at home or school or in other settings. The National Institute of Mental Health says a comprehensive evaluation of a child’s mental health usually involves a parent interview to discuss a child’s health history and relationships; information gathering from the child’s school; and an interview with the child for behavioral observations and testing, if necessary.

Certain mental health conditions are more common among children than other issues, and here’s a look at some kids may develop.

1. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Meridian Healthcare says ADHD is a very common mental health disorder found in children, affecting about 9 percent of kids under age 17. Hallmarks of ADHD include constantly moving, disorganization, inability to pay attention, and struggling to be patient.

2. Anxiety disorders: Anxiety disorders also are quite common among children. Such issues are characterized by outsized fears or worries that are hard to control. The National Institute of Mental Health says approximately 15 to 20 percent of children and adolescents experience anxiety disorders. The prevalence of anxiety depends on a child’s age, with ages 12 to 17 having the highest incidences. Girls are more at risk than boys.

3. Depression: The Cleveland Clinic says 3 percent of children experience depression. Age also is a factor in relation to depression, as 13.3 percent of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 are diagnosed with depression. Symptoms include feeling worthless or hopeless, low self-esteem, loss of interest in activities, and changes in appetite. These indicators must persist for two weeks or longer to meet the criteria for clinical depression.

4. Eating disorders: Eating disorders are defined as abnormal eating behaviors that can include eating too much or too little. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder can compromise kids’ ability to function socially and emotionally. Disrupting healthy eating patterns can take a physical toll on the body as well.

5. Addiction: Children are not immune to addiction. Youngsters can become addicted to alcohol, drugs, social media, gambling, and other things.

Many children are diagnosed with mental health disorders every year. Although some behaviors may be growing pains that go away as children age, others might be signs of a mental health condition.