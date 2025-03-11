Tips to foster positive attitudes in kids

Great parents provide children with tools to help them grow and develop into successful adults. These tools often include healthy meals on the table, opportunities to hang out and socialize with friends, a good education, a feeling of safety and security, and much more. Yet some parents may overlook another key resource that could lead to a happier and more successful life: positivity.

According to Informed Families/The Florida Family Partnership, a positive attitude is an important attribute for children to develop and maintain. A positive mindset can help kids feel more confident and capable. A positive attitude also may assist kids when they’re faced with adversity and stressful situations. Some people are naturally glass-half-full types, while others may need a little reassurance to embrace a positive attitude. A positive attitude is marked by optimism, enthusiasm and a sense of possibility.

A child does not need to brim with positivity all of the time. Sadness, shame and guilt can help individuals process difficult times and show they are human. A pressure to think positively all of the time and be constantly cheerful can turn happiness into a burden, according to Danish psychologist and researcher Svend Brinkmann. Rather, parents can teach kids to accept all emotions and process them in healthy ways while encouraging positive thinking. Here are some ideas for get started.

· Help others. Helping others through volunteerism can help children learn to associate doing positive things with feeling good about oneself. It is hard for children to be in a bad mood when they see the smiles on the faces of people on the receiving end of their compassion and support.

· Be a good role model. Children learn many behaviors from watching and listening to their parents. Children who see Mom and Dad bouncing back from setbacks and exhibiting a willingness to give things another try are more likely to do the same.

· Brainstorm other options. Children tend to see things in black and white. The adults in their lives can help them see ways around obstacles rather than just throwing in the towel. One option is to set small goals that are achieveable so they can celebrate small successess rather than aiming entirely for the end goal.

· Surround oneself with positive messaging. Listening to music, reading books or watching movies with positive messages can reinforce positive affirmations and thoughts. It’s easier to maintain a positive attitude when that’s all you know.

· Practice affirmations as a family. Life throws challenges at everyone, but some supportive words along the way can make all the difference. Big Life Journal, which offers tools for parents, teachers and counselors to help kids grow up confident, says affirmations like “I am enough” or “I am kind” can change attitudes. And everyone should remember failing is not always a negative. Failure can be the first step toward learning an important lesson.

Fostering a positive mindset in children may take a little time, but it can be achieved and ultimately pay numerous dividends. TF253678