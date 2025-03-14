Hitchcock girls’ basketball standouts Kyleigh McDaniel and Kimora Carroll were both selected to the 3A Region III All-Region team. The Bulldogs duo helped the team to a 25-5 record and an undefeated run to the District 24-3A title.
Hitchcock girls’ basketball standouts Kyleigh McDaniel and Kimora Carroll
