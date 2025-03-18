Activities that promote cognitive health

Maintaining physical health as a body ages is an important consideration, and often one of the first things that comes to mind when people think about being healthy. Yet physical health is only one component of a healthy lifestyle; individuals also must pay attention to what they do to promote cognitive health.

A 2023 study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information at the National Institutes of Health indicated that some decline in cognitive abilities is a natural part of the aging process. Attention, memory, executive cognitive function, language, and visuospatial abilities all exhibit measurable declines with age, according to the study.

Just because some measure of cognitive impairment occurs as the years march on doesn’t mean that seniors are powerless against Father Time. Certain behaviors and activities can help improve cognition.

Physical activity

It is important to stay physically active, not only for the body, but also for the brain. Harvard Health says research shows when animals exercise regularly, the number of tiny blood vessels that bring oxygen-rich blood to the brain increase. More oxygen can reach an area of the brain that is responsible for thought and help improve brain function. Exercise also lowers blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar, all of which can be beneficial to the brain.

Engage in relaxing activities

People who are depressed, sleep-deprived or anxious tend to score poorly on cognitive function tests. While this may not be an indicator of cognitive decline, it is important to engage in behaviors that promote happiness and restfulnesss for mental health. Meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, and activities that help a person smile and laugh can be good for the brain.

Participate in stimulating activities

Stimulating activities, like word games, gardening, dancing, or playing a musical instrument, can help maintain cognitive function and enhance memory, says Healthline. Doing things that require mental effort can help stimulate and maintain cognitive function and also may improve emotional well-being.

Read more often

Various studies indicate that reading can promote strong mental health. In addition to keeping a person entertained or informed, reading exercises the brain. There are new words to learn, new scenarios to imagine and locations to envision. Sharing a summary of what was read with others also helps work the brain in different ways, all of which are good for cognitive health.

Make new recipes

Browsing through a recipe, shopping for the ingredients, putting the ingredients together, and producing the finished product all can work the brain. A person is reading, engaging in math, predicting the results, and utilizing the senses during the process of cooking.

Various activities can promote strong cognitive health and may help to reduce or delay cognitive decline through the years. FP255815