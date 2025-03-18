It’s Market Weekend March 22, 2025!! We are loving the new location!

NEW LOCATION:

2421 S. Gulf Freeway, League City, Texas 77573

Market Sponsors: Rave Electric, Watermelon Army, Call 811

New Hours: 9am – 2pm

New 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month

Contacting: info@marketonthebayou.com

Website: www.marketonthebayou.com

Location Sponsor: Bass Pro Shop – League City

BLO Ranch, Farm Fresh will be bringing HIGH QUALITY pasture raised meats and fresh fresh eggs. Healthy for them means healthy for you. Make sure to come on out and purchase some meat. I know I can’t wait.

Preorder and pick up your order at the market.

Please make sure you provide a contact number

Website: https://bloranch.com/shop

Vendor Line-up for Mar 22nd Watermelon Army – Roasted Coffee Grounds and HoneyGranny’s Tamales – Homemade Hot and ready to eat TamalesPJs Farm – Honey, Salsas, Jams, and plantsTrinity Candles – Soy candlesSpaghetti Spice Bomb – Homemade Spaghetti SauceJazz Bird Bakery – Mini CakesBaked Joy – gluten, vegan treatsPioneer Woman Bakery – Brownies and CookiesRoy’s Dirty Dirt – PlantsSharpen Right Services – Knife and Scissors SharpeningBLO Ranch – Fresh meats (Goat, lamb, chicken, beef, Pork)Roys Dirty Dirt – PlantsOur Multi Gen Home LLc – Loose Teas, mustards, no salt seasoningsStarboard Side Cafe – Hot fresh made food onsiteRock Naturally – Beautiful Rock jewelrySusie’s Sourdough – Sourdough Breads & CookiesIndo-Pak Gourmet Cuisine – premade fresh food

Produce­From Atkinson Farm­I will be driving up to Spring the day before the market to bring produce back to the market from Atkinson Farm. Currently available for purchase (homegrown): Broccoli, cauliflower, radish, mustards, cabbage, collards, turnips, kale, lettuce, beets (yellow and red), spinach, fennel, Brussel sprouts, Cilantro and carrots. Other Produce available: Tomatoes, Green beans, jalapeno, sweet corn, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumber, red & green Peppers, Pickling cucmbers, cantelops, lemon, lime, red potatoes, yellow potatoes, radish, carrots Strawberries will be coming once there berries are readyBlackberries will be ready in May (Preorder only)Blueberries May-August (Preorder only) If you would like to place a pre-order (payment due at the market when picking up) please click the link below.Please specify Homegrown or other. All orders will need to be picked by 12pm at the market. If you would like to Pre-order produce, please follow this link to a form, https://forms.gle/mbfALBygtzirPEfm8 , if it doesn’t work please email info@marketonthebayou.com , subject preorder produce ­

We will have omelets, hot food, tamales, salsa, coffee, honey, brownies, cookies, cold press juice, live music, gourmet cupboard, local artisans, an author, and many more.