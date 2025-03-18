SMALL BUSINESSES MAKEA BIG IMPACT IN TEXAS!

Dear Texas Small Business Owners, Aspiring Entrepreneurs & Resource Providers,

Small businesses make a BIG impact in Texas! Our office is focused on ensuring Texas’ more than 3.3 million small businesses—the backbone of our thriving economy—have the resources they need to succeed!

There are several steps to consider when starting a business in Texas, that’s why our office has updated the Governor’s Small Business Handbook to offer a comprehensive guide to support small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in all stages of the entrepreneurial journey.

Whether first launching a business or existing businesses looking to scale, the Governor’s Small Business Handbook is a handy tool to walk Texas entrepreneurs through:Business PlanningBusiness Structure and RegistrationLicensing RequirementsFinancing Optionsand More! View the Handbook

Texas prides itself on being the best state to start and run a small business, where entrepreneurs can follow their vision and achieve the American dream. Our team remains eager to assist entrepreneurs every step of the way as they achieve their dream of a thriving small business here in Texas. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our office if there is ever a need for friendly assistance.

Sincerely,

— Jarvis Brewer, Small Business Advocate, Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office