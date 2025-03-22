Home Education Kenya Mendoza of League City, TX, was named to the dean’s list
Education

Kenya Mendoza of League City, TX, was named to the dean's list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (March 13, 2025) – Kenya Mendoza of League City, TX (77573), was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Mendoza is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

About Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis is among the world’s leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society. WashU is distinctive in its purpose-driven scholarship across a wide range of academic disciplines, its highly supportive residential undergraduate experience and its world-class research enterprise, which addresses scientific, social and economic challenges locally, nationally and globally.

WashU draws students and faculty to St. Louis from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The total student body is over 17,000 and about 4,500 faculty teach in nine schools: Arts & Sciences; Brown School; McKelvey School of Engineering; Olin Business School; Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; School of Continuing & Professional Studies; School of Law; School of Medicine; and the newly launched School of Public Health, WashU’s first new school in 100 years.

The university offers more than 90 programs and some 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.

The work and research of 26 Nobel laureates has been associated with WashU. The university is deeply rooted in St. Louis, a city with a rich history and contemporary vibrancy. Learn more about WashU by visiting washu.edu.

