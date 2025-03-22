Kenya Mendoza of League City, TX, was named to the dean’s list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (March 13, 2025) – Kenya Mendoza of League City, TX (77573), was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Mendoza is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

