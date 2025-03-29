Galveston College Lecture Series presents ‘Bringing Meaning, Joy and Gratefulness to Our World, Our Lives’ on April 2

GALVESTON, Texas (March 24, 2025) – Galveston College will host University of Texas Medical Branch Professor Emeritus, Victor S. Sierpina, MD, who will present “Bringing Meaning, Joy and Gratefulness to Our World, Our Lives” during GC’s “Building a Better World” Lecture Series at 6 p.m., April 2, 2025, in the Seibel Wing at the college’s main campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Sierpina has been board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine since 1983 and a founding diplomat of the American Board of Integrative and Holistic Medicine since 2000.

He is an inaugural member of UTMB’s Academy of Master Teachers, a University of Texas Distinguished Teaching Professor, a member of the University of Texas Academy of Health Science Educators and a member of UTMB’s Academy of Master Clinicians.

Sierpina has been twice awarded the Osler Clinical Excellence Teaching Award and was inducted as a faculty member into Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical honorary society. He is the author and editor of several hundred scientific and lay press articles and three books, and he has lectured extensively, nationally and internationally.

In 2018, he was awarded the UT System’s highest teaching award, the Regent’s Outstanding Teaching Award. He has been repeatedly listed as a Texas Super Doc and in the Best Doctors in America. Sierpina also received the Bravewell Service Award in 2019 from the Academic Consortium for Integrative Medicine and Health.

For more information about the GC Lecture Series, please contact GC Professor Laimutus Bytautas, Ph.D., by email at lbytautas@gc.edu.

