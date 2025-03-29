This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Zorro and Ranch.

Give a big hello Zorro (A040010), a brown tabby Domestic Short Hair has been promoted to the Adoption Floor. Zorro’s new location has a view from both sides and lots more to look at. He is enjoying the activity and attention. Zorro is about seven months old, friendly, playful and curious. His bright eyes are expressive, and the changing light plays with his warm tabby coat. Toys are fun, dinner and snacks are better, and visitors the best of all. Zorro is a growing boy and doing his best to be as dashing as his namesake. Zoom on in and get to know Zorro. He is waiting for his forever family and home — maybe with you!

Meet Ranch (A038875) a 2-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix with a gentle soul and great manners. He walks well on a leash, keeps his kennel clean, and is just an all-around good boy. Sniffing around and taking in new places is his favorite pastime—well, that and getting a tasty treat. He’s calm, well-behaved, and ready to be someone’s loyal companion. Ranch is looking for his forever home—maybe it’s with you?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Zorro and Ranch will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 1st – Apr 5th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.