Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Zorro and Ranch.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Zorro and Ranch.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big hello Zorro (A040010), a brown tabby Domestic Short Hair has been promoted to the Adoption Floor.  Zorro’s new location has a view from both sides and lots more to look at.  He is enjoying the activity and attention.  Zorro is about seven months old, friendly, playful and curious. His bright eyes are expressive, and the changing light plays with his warm tabby coat. Toys are fun, dinner and snacks are better, and visitors the best of all.  Zorro is a growing boy and doing his best to be as dashing as his namesake.  Zoom on in and get to know Zorro.  He is waiting for his forever family and home — maybe with you!

Meet Ranch (A038875) a 2-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix with a gentle soul and great manners. He walks well on a leash, keeps his kennel clean, and is just an all-around good boy. Sniffing around and taking in new places is his favorite pastime—well, that and getting a tasty treat. He’s calm, well-behaved, and ready to be someone’s loyal companion. Ranch is looking for his forever home—maybe it’s with you?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Zorro and Ranch will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 1st – Apr 5th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Have Fun While Helping the Stranded Animals

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week is...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close