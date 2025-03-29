Hitchcock High School will hold Cheerleader tryouts for the 2025-26 school year at noon on April 5. A Cheer Clinic will be held from March 31 to April 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each event will be held at the Hitchcock High School gym.
Hitchcock High School Cheerleader tryouts
85
Hitchcock High School will hold Cheerleader tryouts for the 2025-26 school year at noon on April 5. A Cheer Clinic will be held from March 31 to April 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each event will be held at the Hitchcock High School gym.
Hitchcock High School will hold Cheerleader tryouts for the 2025-26 school year at noon on April 5. A Cheer Clinic will be held from March 31 to April 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each event will be held at the Hitchcock High School gym.