Marching in April Loaded With Diamonds

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

The start of a new month launches Tuesday with a host of baseball and softball games throughout the county. The Astros are also in action as they open the week with a series against the Giants. 

Sunday: The Rockets visit the Suns at 8 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros continue their opening homestand when they welcome the Giants at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

In what could be a Western Conference playoff preview, the Rockets face the Lakers at 9 PM. The game will be televised on TNT, TruTV, and Max.

Tuesday: The softball schedule begins at 5 PM with Hempstead at Hitchcock, followed at 6 PM by La Marque at Brookshire Royal. Iowa Colony at Ball, Dickinson at Clear Brook, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Santa Fe at Angleton, and Texas City at La Porte start at 6:30 PM.

The baseball slate begins at 6 PM with Santa Fe at Ball, Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Iowa Colony at Friendswood, and La Marque at Willowridge. Brazos at Hitchcock begins at 7 PM.

The Astros continue their series against the Giants at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

