Marching in April Loaded With Diamonds

The start of a new month launches Tuesday with a host of baseball and softball games throughout the county. The Astros are also in action as they open the week with a series against the Giants.

Sunday: The Rockets visit the Suns at 8 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros continue their opening homestand when they welcome the Giants at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

In what could be a Western Conference playoff preview, the Rockets face the Lakers at 9 PM. The game will be televised on TNT, TruTV, and Max.

Tuesday: The softball schedule begins at 5 PM with Hempstead at Hitchcock, followed at 6 PM by La Marque at Brookshire Royal. Iowa Colony at Ball, Dickinson at Clear Brook, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Santa Fe at Angleton, and Texas City at La Porte start at 6:30 PM.

The baseball slate begins at 6 PM with Santa Fe at Ball, Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Iowa Colony at Friendswood, and La Marque at Willowridge. Brazos at Hitchcock begins at 7 PM.

The Astros continue their series against the Giants at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.