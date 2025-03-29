House Public Education Committee Takes Up HB 3: A School Choice Bill to Empower Parents

Austin, TX – Yesterday, the Texas House Public Education Committee convened to hear testimony on House Bill 3, a landmark school choice bill that establishes an Education Savings Account (ESA) program, giving Texas families the ability to choose the educational setting that best suits their children. This hearing follows two extensive discussions last week on House Bill 2, which focused on school funding, ensuring that the conversation on adequately funding public education has been thoroughly addressed.

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson emphasized the significance of HB 3, stating, “As a special educator for thirty-eight

years, I have seen firsthand how different children have different needs. While many parents are happy with the special services being provided by their local public schools, HB 3 allows parents to make the best decisions for their children, especially those with special needs who require specialized education services.” She added, “This bill recognizes that one size does not fit all. Some of my students who were braille learners had up to seven different Individualized Education Program (IEP) areas with complex, expensive technology needs that followed them from school to school. HB 3 ensures that students like them can access the resources they require.”

HB 3 creates ESAs that will be administered by the Texas Comptroller’s Office, allowing eligible students to receive financial assistance for tuition, fees, textbooks, transportation, tutoring, and other educational expenses. Special education students will be eligible for full state entitlement funding, while other qualifying students can utilize 85% of their state funding allotment, averaging over $10,000 per year. Homeschool students may receive up to $2,000 in approved expenses.

Critics have attempted to frame HB 3 as a drain on public school resources; however, it is important to clarify that no funds allocated to public schools are being diverted to the ESA program. The bill is funded entirely from General Revenue, separate from the resources designated for public education.

“We have already debated school funding,” Rep. Leo Wilson emphasized. “House Bill 2 addressed those

concerns last week. The discussion this week is about parental choice and giving families options. Any claim that HB 3 undermines public schools is misleading and intentionally designed to distract from the fundamental right of parents to choose the best education for their children.”

Supporters of the bill, including parents, education advocates, and school choice organizations, highlighted the life-changing impact ESAs would have on students, particularly those in low-income and special needs communities.

With Texas joining 32 other states in implementing school choice programs, HB 3 represents a historic step toward educational freedom. As the debate continues, supporters remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring that Texas families have the resources and opportunities they need to provide the best possible education for their children.