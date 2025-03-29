Special shoutout to Coach Kevin Wilcox (Coach of the Year), his staff, and his amazing players for earning multiple All-District and All-Academic honors.
Coach Kevin Wilcox (Coach of the Year)
89
Special shoutout to Coach Kevin Wilcox (Coach of the Year), his staff, and his amazing players for earning multiple All-District and All-Academic honors.
Special shoutout to Coach Kevin Wilcox (Coach of the Year), his staff, and his amazing players for earning multiple All-District and All-Academic honors.