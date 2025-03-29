Vásquez Returns to Galveston-Houston to Serve as Roman Catholic Archbishop

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The man’s hands quivered as he held the sacred document over his head while moving across the front of the Co-Cathedral, pausing for a few seconds, every few steps. The applause of the people who had him and the document in their direct line of vision was a thunderous sound of appreciation. As he moved a few more steps, the applause faded from one area and rose in the other area.

Joe S. Vásquez had just been installed as the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. The document he presented was the apostolic letter naming him the new archbishop, a letter brought to Houston from the Vatican in Rome.

This document was the official declaration of Joe S. Vasquez as the third archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and was signed by Pope Francis, who is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

By the Grace of God, Pope Francis was healthy enough to be released from his prolonged hospital stay just a couple days before the installment proceedings for Galveston-Houston’s new archbishop, and the pope’s signature was on the letter. Pope Francis had declared that Joe S. Vásquez would be the new archbishop when Cardinal DiNardo submitted his resignation in January.

Before the installation Mass, a flowing ribbon of men in robes lined the sidewalks along Jefferson and Fanin Streets and St. Joseph Parkway in Houston on Tuesday, March 25. A double line of Knights of Columbus formed, crossing St. Joseph Parkway and waiting at the steps of the Co-Cathedral.

Houston’s sun shone brightly. The temperature was in the low 80s, and the spirits of all the bishops, priests, seminarians, and Knights of Coumbus who waited to be part of the procession ushering in a new Archbishop seemed as bright as the sun.

Archbishop Vásquez’s ceremonial rapping on the solid wood doors of the cathedral was heard from several yards away and announced the beginning of the installment Mass.

Once inside the church narthex, or entryway, Archbishop Vásquez and Cardinal DiNardo, who had served for 21 years as archbishop, greeted the priests, bishops and seminarians as they proceeded into the church and found their seats in the north and south transepts.

The church nave was filled with representatives from the parishes within the archdiocese, along with civic leaders and family and friends of the new archbishop. From the choir loft, the voices of what sounded like 1,000 angels sang in celebration of the event.

It wasn’t just the choir’s voices filling the Co-Cathedral with a sense of awe and wonder. Rather, it was the combination of all in the church who lifted their voices in celebration of the new archbishop that created this effect.

His Eminence Christophe Louis Yves Georges Cardinal Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America, read the Apostolic Letter of Appointment prior to the new archbishop presenting it for all to see and inspect.

Then, quietly, the new archbishop was handed his staff and invited to sit in the seat of the archbishop and Cardinal DiNardo lead the assembled in applause then took his seat to the left of the archbishop. In this way, Cardinal DiNardo transferred leadership of the archdiocese of Galveston-Houston to his successor.

Following the installation proceedings was a full Catholic mass.

As is a tradition at many significant Mass celebrations in metropolitan Catholic churches in the U.S., there were three languages spoken by the lectors and cantors: English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Though not everyone understood all the words, everyone celebrated understanding the spirit of what was shared.

The services continued with Archbishop Vásquez speaking to the assembled bishops, presbyters, deacons, nuns, worshipers and all others in attendance. He began in a happy and light spirit reminiscing of how much younger he had been when he served as an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. All gathered joined in his laughter and lighthearted sharing.

He thanked his siblings, who were all seated in the front row, for their continuous prayer and support. Then he began to speak as a pastor to his new flock.

Here is some of what he said,

“As your archbishop, please know I will serve you.”

“Christ is indeed present in each of our brothers and sisters who suffers,”

He quoted Christ’s words from Mathew 25: 35-40:

“For I was hungry, and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me,

“Naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.

“Then the righteous* will answer him and say, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink?

“When did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you?

“When did we see you ill or in prison, and visit you?

“And the king will say to them in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’

“We can never turn our backs on people in need,” Vásquez said.

And when he had finished speaking the Mass continued.

When it was time to receive the Holy Eucharist, the new archbishop along with bishops and priests from all the many places they had come rose out of their seats to serve the Catholic faithful who had gathered to welcome and to celebrate the installation of the new archbishop.

Then the Mass concluded, and the Knights of Columbus led the archbishop, the cardinals, the rector, the pastor of the Co-Cathedral and all the bishops, priests and seminarians in a quick pace down the aisle of the nave.

No sooner had the recession ended, the bishops gathered on the steps at the front of the church posing for photos for guests who graciously took their turns using cell phone cameras to capture the momentous occasion.

For more information on Archbishop Vásquez, the history of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and its co-cathedrals, please see the issue of Texas Catholic Herald published to commemorate the installation of Archbishop Vásquez. You can find that issue at https://issuu.com/txcatholicherald/docs/texas_catholic_herald_-_march_25_2025.