Ball alum Jonah Williams made his long-awaited debut with the University of Texas baseball team during the Longhorns’ win over Sam Houston on March 25. The freshman came in as a pinch runner during UT’s 13-3 win and had one at-bat later in the contest. The nation’s top athlete among the Class of 2025 recruiting class, Williams will focus on baseball before turning his attention to helping the ‘Horns compete for the national title on the gridiron.
Jonah Williams made his long-awaited debut with the University of Texas baseball team
