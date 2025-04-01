The basketball season never rests as club play gets going. The GCE club, coached by Deandre Dearmon, took part in the Hoop 4 Life Tourney over the weekend with a squad including Dickinson’s Kaiden Hawkins and Valin Idusuyi and La Marque’s Jasiya Johnson.
Basketball season never rests as club play gets going
