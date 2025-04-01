Texas Hosts Vice President Vance, Federal Officials In Eagle Pass

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 531,600 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 51,300 criminal arrests, with more than 43,800 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 626 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.

Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Joins Vice President Vance In Border Security Roundtable In Eagle Pass

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott participated in a border security roundtable with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and other federal, state, and local leaders at the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station to discuss President Donald Trump’s ongoing homeland and border security operations.

“Texas serves as a model for border security,” said Governor Abbott. “As President Trump said in his speech last night, all our country needed to secure the border was a new President. I thank Vice President Vance, Secretary Hegseth, and Director Gabbard, for their support and for traveling to Texas to see our coordinated border security efforts firsthand. Texas will continue to work with the Trump Administration to arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants and stop the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into our nation.”

The Governor was also joined by Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks, U.S. Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Pete Flores, Congressman Tony Gonzales, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr., National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez, and other federal, state, and local leaders.

Read more about the roundtable discussion here.

Governor Abbott Meets With Texas Border Sheriffs In Austin

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight his meeting with the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition in Austin. The Governor and border sheriffs discussed Texas’ ongoing effort to partner with the Trump Administration on homeland and border security operations.

Texas will continue to work with federal and local partners to protect Texas communities and secure the southern border.