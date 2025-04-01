Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Thanks Texas General Land Office and Commissioner Dawn Buckingham for

Progress on Rollover Pass Pier

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson expresses her gratitude to Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for their dedication to coastal preservation and for taking decisive action to commence construction on the Rollover Pass Pier. This project marks a significant step forward for the residents of Bolivar Peninsula, who have long awaited its development.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Commissioner Buckingham and the GLO for their commitment to our coastal communities,” said Rep. Terri Leo Wilson. “The construction of the new Rollover Pass Pier is an asset to the region’s tourism and recreational economy. This project will enhance fishing opportunities, provide accessible facilities for all visitors, and contribute to the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect our Texas coastline.”

The Rollover Pass Project, one of the GLO’s key coastal initiatives, includes the construction of a new 1,000-foot-long fishing pier, a Bayside Park, and the restoration of the Lauderdale Boat Ramp and Dock. Once completed, the pier will feature lighting, handicap accessibility, a bait shop, a fish cleaning station, a visitor parking lot, and a dune walkover. Construction is expected to take approximately 15 months, with an estimated completion date of July 2026.

Bolivar Peninsula residents have long advocated for a safe and sustainable alternative to the former Rollover Pass, which had led to significant environmental and infrastructural challenges. The new development will address past concerns while providing a premier fishing destination and enhancing the local economy.

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson remains committed to working alongside the GLO and local stakeholders to ensure that this project is successfully completed and benefits the community for generations to come.