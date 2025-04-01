Home News Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Thanks Texas General Land Office and Commissioner Dawn Buckingham for
News

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Thanks Texas General Land Office and Commissioner Dawn Buckingham for

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Progress on Rollover Pass Pier

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson expresses her gratitude to Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for their dedication to coastal preservation and for taking decisive action to commence construction on the Rollover Pass Pier. This project marks a significant step forward for the residents of Bolivar Peninsula, who have long awaited its development.
“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Commissioner Buckingham and the GLO for their commitment to our coastal communities,” said Rep. Terri Leo Wilson. “The construction of the new Rollover Pass Pier is an asset to the region’s tourism and recreational economy. This project will enhance fishing opportunities, provide accessible facilities for all visitors, and contribute to the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect our Texas coastline.”
The Rollover Pass Project, one of the GLO’s key coastal initiatives, includes the construction of a new 1,000-foot-long fishing pier, a Bayside Park, and the restoration of the Lauderdale Boat Ramp and Dock. Once completed, the pier will feature lighting, handicap accessibility, a bait shop, a fish cleaning station, a visitor parking lot, and a dune walkover. Construction is expected to take approximately 15 months, with an estimated completion date of July 2026.
Bolivar Peninsula residents have long advocated for a safe and sustainable alternative to the former Rollover Pass, which had led to significant environmental and infrastructural challenges. The new development will address past concerns while providing a premier fishing destination and enhancing the local economy.
Rep. Terri Leo Wilson remains committed to working alongside the GLO and local stakeholders to ensure that this project is successfully completed and benefits the community for generations to come.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Senate bill would curb home insurance rates without approval

Texas Hosts Vice President Vance, Federal Officials In Eagle Pass

Rep. Leo Wilson Working to Deliver Results in House Committees

Vásquez Returns to Galveston-Houston to Serve as Roman Catholic Archbishop

House Public Education Committee Takes Up HB 3: A School Choice Bill...

College of the Mainland Names Sole Finalist for President

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close