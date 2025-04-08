Home NewsCommunityArt From Smurfs to Amazing Noses
From Smurfs to Amazing Noses

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Though Andrew Fairchild works as manager of curbside pickup for HEB in Texas City, he also is an expressive, self-taught artist. He began sketching when he was a child.

“I would pause a cartoon on a VHS recording and draw what was on the screen,” Fairchild said. “Smurfs were my favorite cartoon characters to draw.” 

Fairchild was one of the featured artists at Texas City’s 25th Art Festival. He described his work as being filled with intense emotions. He creates using bold colors and by layering thick paint strokes. 

On display at the festival was his piece titled The Bow. He described it as being a representation of Christ and the Crucifixion. It depicts the moment when Christ bowed his head and said, “Father why hast thou forsaken me.” 

His body of work includes numerous pieces that are spiritual. 

Not only does he paint, but also he is an award-winning children’s book author. His work as an author includes: “Rose and Her Amazing Nose,” “Bali and Blu: Friends of a Different Color” and his latest release, “Have You Seen My Egg?”

Fairchild grew up in a small town in Mississippi, so small that when he tells people his high school graduating class had only 35 students, they find it hard to believe. He is now a resident of Texas City and enjoys the similarities he finds between Texas City and his childhood hometown. At the same time, he likes living in a more densely populated community than that of his childhood.

1 comment

kevin Market April 10, 2025 - 5:24 am

Nicely done. In a handful of words, you helped us know this gifted man. Thank you, Ruth.

Reply

