Texas City’s 25th Art Festival Celebrates Creators of All Ages

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas City has been celebrating art, artists and community for 25 years with its annual art festival. Artists from around the region contribute their work to the festival.

Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson enjoys the yearly tradition.

“It brings together so many people’s different perspectives of life, and it shows you the amount of talent we have in the region,” Johnson said.

The opening event kicked off Saturday with student awards. There were 384 student artworks on display. City Commissioner Jami Clark congratulated each student whom she handed an award.

The student artists came from the region’s schools, and some were home-schooled students, such as Hollis Torres, whose papier-mâché replica of a hot air ballon won him a first-prize ribbon.

Torres’ homeschool education is enriched with art lessons from Desiree Mathews Haddock. After a 25-year career as high school art teacher, Haddock is planning to retire. She has been teaching both in schools and at community centers in Texas City and has seen many students develop their artistic passions during her career.

After the children had been awarded, Sparky’s Jazz Express began its musical serenade for the evening’s attendees, and the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center went from being filled with families to being filled with adults — those whose work was on display and adults who had come just to enjoy the community event.

Artists, their families and friends and other community art supporters stopped to admire and appreciate different examples of creative work.

There was time allotted for attendees to browse the art on display and to enjoy eating a light dinner. Edible offerings included plump grapes, berries, and other fruit, along with various cheese options, several tasty entrée selections and desert bites. Wine, soda and water also were available.

Show Coordinator Nancy House reported there were 459 adult art entrants in the festival.

Adult artists also were awarded ribbons and certificates.

University of Houston-Clear Lake Associate Professor of Art and Design Lauren Kussro served as the judge for the artwork. This was her first time judging the Texas City Art Festival, and she found the experience to be a positive one.

“There as a lot of really strong work here, along with a very impressive turnout in numbers and a lot of good work.” Kussro said.

The yearly event is free, open to the public and presented by the Texas City Cultural Arts Foundation Board and the Recreation and Tourism Department.