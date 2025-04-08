Happy 100th Birthday Dorothy Mae Bradley Sears

Dorothy Mae Bradley Sears was born April 2, 1925 in Dayton, Texas. Lives in Texas City since 1953. Was married to the late Booker T. Sears for 57 years with 3 children Reginald (75 yo), Frederick (73 yo) and Myra (68 yo). She has 4 grand children Eric, Shauna, Marcus and Brandon. With 2 great grand children Maiya and Adrianna. Celebrated with family and friends on April 5, 2025. Long time member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Former special ed teacher in Galveston, TX. Graduated from Texas Southern University and University of Houston.
Picture above: standing – left to right: Marcus Sears, Fred Sears. Sitting Myra Sears and Dorothy Sears
Fred Sears, Dorothy Sears and Marcus Sears