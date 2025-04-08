Home NewsCommunityInspirations Happy 100th Birthday Dorothy Mae Bradley Sears
Inspirations

Happy 100th Birthday Dorothy Mae Bradley Sears

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Dorothy Mae Bradley Sears was born April 2, 1925 in Dayton, Texas. Lives in Texas City since 1953. Was married to the late Booker T. Sears for 57 years with 3 children Reginald (75 yo), Frederick (73 yo) and Myra (68 yo). She has 4 grand children Eric, Shauna, Marcus and Brandon. With 2 great grand children Maiya and Adrianna. Celebrated with family and friends on April 5, 2025. Long time member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Former special ed teacher in Galveston, TX. Graduated from Texas Southern University and University of Houston.

Picture above: standing – left to right: Marcus Sears, Fred Sears. Sitting Myra Sears and Dorothy Sears

Fred Sears, Dorothy Sears and Marcus Sears

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

The church equips Christians for ministry

Faith Of A Child

God is transmitting but are we dialed in?

GOING UNDERGROUND TO WEED OUT THE TRUTH

God’s commandment is God’s enablement

DON’T LET GO OF GOD’S PROMISES

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close