Rep. Randy Weber Introduces the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14) and Deborah Ross (NC-2) introduced the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act that will improve America’s pipeline infrastructure for current and future energy sources. This legislation strengthens public-private partnerships and enhances federal research, development, and demonstration efforts to advance key pipeline systems nationwide. Currently, nearly half of America’s pipeline network is over 60 years old, underscoring the urgent need for innovation and investment.

“Pipeline infrastructure is the backbone of American energy security and economic strength,” said Rep. Weber. “With over 2.6 million miles of pipelines, the United States leads the world in safely and efficiently transporting the fuel that heats our homes, powers our vehicles, and drives industry. As we continue to expand our energy resources, it is critical that we invest in research and development to modernize and enhance these pipelines.”

“Nobody should have to worry about a disastrous pipeline leak upending their lives, but half of our nation’s 2.8 million miles of pipeline network is over sixty years old,” said Rep. Ross. “We must be able to trust our infrastructure to safely deliver energy, biofuels, and water to Americans across the country. Our bipartisan bill will improve the safety and quality of pipelines by increasing federal research of next generation systems and infrastructure upgrades.”

“Modernizing U.S. pipeline infrastructure is critical for meeting our nation’s energy independence, industrial competitiveness, and emissions reduction goals,” said Jeremy Harrell, CEO, ClearPath Action. “The Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act supports an all-of-the-above energy strategy by bolstering our existing pipeline network while accelerating the build-out of new pipeline infrastructure for LNG, carbon, hydrogen, and more.”

Highlights of the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act:

Authorizing the Secretary of Energy, in coordination with the Secretary of Transportation, the Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Secretary of Interior, and others, to establish a demonstration initiative and joint research and development program for low-to mid-technology readiness level research projects to achieve deployment. Creating a National Pipeline Modernization Center at the Department of Energy, which will foster collaboration with industry and stakeholders to commercialize cost-effective products and procedures. Conducting a program at NIST of measurement research, development, demonstration, and standardization to ensure the integrity of pipeline facilities and ensure their safety, security, efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

On September 24, 2024, the House of Representatives passed the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act.Read the bill here.