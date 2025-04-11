Home NewsCommunityHealth Galveston County Health District Celebrates National Public Health Week: “It Starts Here”
Health

Galveston County Health District Celebrates National Public Health Week: “It Starts Here”

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is proud to celebrate National Public
Health Week 2025 (April 7-13), joining communities across the nation in recognizing the power of public health and the
ways it strengthens the places we live, learn, work, and play. This year’s theme, “It Starts Here,” reflects GCHD’s ongoing
mission: to protect and promote the One Health of Galveston County.
Throughout National Public Health Week, GCHD is emphasizing the foundational role public health plays in creating safer,
healthier communities. As part of our efforts, we’re inviting our CEO to answer key public health-related questions from
the community. This year, we may explore a variety of important topics, including:

  • It Starts Here: Your Health is Our Mission
    Every person in Galveston County deserves the opportunity to live a long, healthy life. From
    preventive services to disease control, GCHD works every day to ensure equitable access to care
    and essential health resources for all residents.
  • Sustainability Starts Here
    The health of our environment is directly tied to the health of our communities. As climate
    change continues to impact coastal areas like Galveston County, GCHD supports policies and
    practices that safeguard clean air, water, and emergency preparedness to protect our future.
  • Quality Healthcare Starts Here
    Health disparities persist—but they are not inevitable. GCHD is committed to breaking down
    barriers to care and addressing the social determinants of health that disproportionately affect
    historically underserved populations in our community.
  • Advocacy Starts Here
    Public health progress depends on strong advocacy. GCHD partners with community
    organizations, elected officials, and the public to support health-positive legislation and
    empower individuals to raise their voices for change.
  • The Future of Public Health Starts Here
    Innovation and resilience are the cornerstones of a strong public health system. By investing in
    Media Contact: Amanda Wolff
    Executive Office Manager
    Executive Assistant to CEO
    409-978-4098 (office)
    communications@gchd.org

workforce development, technology, and community partnerships, GCHD is building a future-
ready public health infrastructure for generations to come.

“We’re excited to honor National Public Health Week by reaffirming our commitment to the health of every individual
and family in Galveston County,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser, CEO and Local Health Authority of GCHD. “It starts with each of us,
and together we can shape a healthier, more equitable future.”
For more information about GCHD’s services and public health initiatives, visit www.gchd.org. To learn more about
National Public Health Week, visit www.nphw.org.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Galveston College Lecture Series presents ‘Bringing Meaning, Joy and Gratefulness to Our...

How to eat healthy even if you’re always on the move

How to approach diet after a diabetes diagnosis

Activities that promote cognitive health

5 common learning disabilities

5 mental health issues that affect kids

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close