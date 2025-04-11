Galveston County Health District Celebrates National Public Health Week: “It Starts Here”

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is proud to celebrate National Public
Health Week 2025 (April 7-13), joining communities across the nation in recognizing the power of public health and the
ways it strengthens the places we live, learn, work, and play. This year’s theme, “It Starts Here,” reflects GCHD’s ongoing
mission: to protect and promote the One Health of Galveston County.
Throughout National Public Health Week, GCHD is emphasizing the foundational role public health plays in creating safer,
healthier communities. As part of our efforts, we’re inviting our CEO to answer key public health-related questions from
the community. This year, we may explore a variety of important topics, including:
- It Starts Here: Your Health is Our Mission
Every person in Galveston County deserves the opportunity to live a long, healthy life. From
preventive services to disease control, GCHD works every day to ensure equitable access to care
and essential health resources for all residents.
- Sustainability Starts Here
The health of our environment is directly tied to the health of our communities. As climate
change continues to impact coastal areas like Galveston County, GCHD supports policies and
practices that safeguard clean air, water, and emergency preparedness to protect our future.
- Quality Healthcare Starts Here
Health disparities persist—but they are not inevitable. GCHD is committed to breaking down
barriers to care and addressing the social determinants of health that disproportionately affect
historically underserved populations in our community.
- Advocacy Starts Here
Public health progress depends on strong advocacy. GCHD partners with community
organizations, elected officials, and the public to support health-positive legislation and
empower individuals to raise their voices for change.
- The Future of Public Health Starts Here
Innovation and resilience are the cornerstones of a strong public health system. By investing in
workforce development, technology, and community partnerships, GCHD is building a future-
ready public health infrastructure for generations to come.
“We’re excited to honor National Public Health Week by reaffirming our commitment to the health of every individual
and family in Galveston County,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser, CEO and Local Health Authority of GCHD. “It starts with each of us,
and together we can shape a healthier, more equitable future.”
For more information about GCHD’s services and public health initiatives, visit www.gchd.org. To learn more about
National Public Health Week, visit www.nphw.org.