Galveston County Health District Celebrates National Public Health Week: “It Starts Here”

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is proud to celebrate National Public

Health Week 2025 (April 7-13), joining communities across the nation in recognizing the power of public health and the

ways it strengthens the places we live, learn, work, and play. This year’s theme, “It Starts Here,” reflects GCHD’s ongoing

mission: to protect and promote the One Health of Galveston County.

Throughout National Public Health Week, GCHD is emphasizing the foundational role public health plays in creating safer,

healthier communities. As part of our efforts, we’re inviting our CEO to answer key public health-related questions from

the community. This year, we may explore a variety of important topics, including:

It Starts Here: Your Health is Our Mission

Every person in Galveston County deserves the opportunity to live a long, healthy life. From

preventive services to disease control, GCHD works every day to ensure equitable access to care

and essential health resources for all residents.

The health of our environment is directly tied to the health of our communities. As climate

change continues to impact coastal areas like Galveston County, GCHD supports policies and

practices that safeguard clean air, water, and emergency preparedness to protect our future.

Health disparities persist—but they are not inevitable. GCHD is committed to breaking down

barriers to care and addressing the social determinants of health that disproportionately affect

historically underserved populations in our community.

Public health progress depends on strong advocacy. GCHD partners with community

organizations, elected officials, and the public to support health-positive legislation and

empower individuals to raise their voices for change.

Innovation and resilience are the cornerstones of a strong public health system. By investing in

workforce development, technology, and community partnerships, GCHD is building a future-

ready public health infrastructure for generations to come.

“We’re excited to honor National Public Health Week by reaffirming our commitment to the health of every individual

and family in Galveston County,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser, CEO and Local Health Authority of GCHD. “It starts with each of us,

and together we can shape a healthier, more equitable future.”

For more information about GCHD’s services and public health initiatives, visit www.gchd.org. To learn more about

National Public Health Week, visit www.nphw.org.