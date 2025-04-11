1947 Disaster Memorial Ceremony to be held on Saturday

TEXAS CITY, TX – This Saturday, April 12, the City of Texas City will hold a 1947 Disaster Memorial

Ceremony at the Showboat Pavilion (416 6th St. N.). The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a

group photo of all 1947 Disaster survivors in attendance. Afterwards at 11 a.m., there will be a

memorial ceremony, along with a bell ringing ceremony and a memorial roll call of the names of the

27 Texas City firefighters who lost their lives that day while responding to the explosion.

Also on Saturday, the Texas City Museum will feature a special exhibit on the 1947 Disaster, and

admission to the museum will be free for all guests throughout the day (museum’s hours of

operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The 1947 Texas City Disaster occurred on April 16, 1947 in the port of Texas City, when cargo on the

SS Grandcamp caught on fire. The ammonium nitrate onboard detonated at 9:12 a.m., rupturing

the ship and sending the cargo 2,000 to 3,000 feet into the air.

At 1:10 am on April 17, only fifteen hours after the explosion of the Grandcamp, a second ship, the

High Flyer, also caught fire and exploded, killing at least two people and causing further damage to

the port area.

The blast from the Grandcamp caused a 15-foot tidal wave that crashed onto the dock and flooded

the surrounding area. Windows were shattered as far away as in Houston, and people in Louisiana

felt the shock, more than 250 miles away.

Most of the buildings closest to the blast were flattened, and many more had doors and roofs

blown off. The Monsanto plant, only three hundred feet away, was destroyed by the blast.

Hundreds of employees, pedestrians and bystanders were killed, including all but one member of

Texas City’s volunteer fire department. Thousands were wounded. It was the deadliest industrial

accident in U.S. history.

To commemorate the anniversary of the disaster, on Wednesday, April 16, the City of Texas City

will share survivor’s stories, highlight local historical resources available at Moore Memorial Library

and the Texas City Museum, and post videos on social media throughout the day.

For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.