Softball Begins Final Chapter of Regular Season

A shortened school week begins with the final week of the regular season of high school softball, with games played Monday and Tuesday before Thursday’s games closing out the schedule for some while others will prepare for the postseason.

Sunday: The Astros’ brief weekend homestand concludes against the Angels at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network will begin the pregame show at 12:30 PM.

The Rockets close out the regular season with a 2:30 PM home date against the Nuggets. Space City Home Network starts at 2 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: Hitchcock’s baseball team will be at Hempstead for a 7 PM start, while the Bulldogs softball team hosts Boling at 5 PM.

The Astros visit the Cardinals at 6:45 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 6 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The final week of the softball regular season continues with La Marque at Sealy at 6 PM, followed by Ball at La Porte, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Deer Park at Clear Springs, Angleton at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Texas City.

The baseball schedule starts at 6 PM with Ball at Friendswood, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Clear Springs, and Dickinson at Clear Falls. Santa Fe at La Porte starts at 7 PM.

Similar to Monday, the Astros and Cardinals will start at 6:45 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 6 PM with the pregame show.