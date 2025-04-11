Home NewsSports Softball Begins Final Chapter of Regular Season
Sports

Softball Begins Final Chapter of Regular Season

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

A shortened school week begins with the final week of the regular season of high school softball, with games played Monday and Tuesday before Thursday’s games closing out the schedule for some while others will prepare for the postseason.

Sunday: The Astros’ brief weekend homestand concludes against the Angels at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network will begin the pregame show at 12:30 PM.

The Rockets close out the regular season with a 2:30 PM home date against the Nuggets. Space City Home Network starts at 2 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: Hitchcock’s baseball team will be at Hempstead for a 7 PM start, while the Bulldogs softball team hosts Boling at 5 PM.

The Astros visit the Cardinals at 6:45 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 6 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The final week of the softball regular season continues with La Marque at Sealy at 6 PM, followed by Ball at La Porte, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Deer Park at Clear Springs, Angleton at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Texas City.

The baseball schedule starts at 6 PM with Ball at Friendswood, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Clear Springs, and Dickinson at Clear Falls. Santa Fe at La Porte starts at 7 PM.

Similar to Monday, the Astros and Cardinals will start at 6:45 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 6 PM with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

