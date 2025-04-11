Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. Wowsers is the word for the wind! Back to another week of some wild winds and weather changes with some dry days sprinkled in for great fishing. The tides and water levels are alternating between two and four tide days this week that should produce some high fishing activity with the low pressure system. Water temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Water levels are back and forth per usual for the spring extremes. The jetties are producing catches of redfish, speckled trout, sand trout, black drum, sheepshead and crabs. The flounder are still there, but sporadic. More small stingrays and sharks are starting to show up but need to get warmer before the real action begins. The surf is producing lots of redfish, huge black drum, occasional speckled trout and a lot of small bonnet-head sharks, spinner sharks, and sand sharks along the peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island. Check your weather app for barometer changes. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 68 degrees. Weekend bite was derailed because of yet another cold front. Tuesday fishing picked back up with good catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Speckled trout have also showed up along the jetties. Anglers timing the sea conditions have found some nice state water snapper. Galveston Bay producing fair numbers of speckled trout, better numbers of black drum and sheepshead on live bait. Fish are being caught along old pier piling and spoil islands. Waders faring well in west Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay. Some trout are caught on live bait, croakers, while most other anglers are fishing artificial lures. We are lacking consistency in our winds, with these late season fronts. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The flow at Liberty after the rains is 8,600 CFS and created on 4/8/2025. With this information, as long as a big dump from Livingston does not happen soon, it will take 1-2 weeks for the East shoreline to get back to what it was before the rain. Accompanied by south winds, Smith Point will bounce back very quickly. Umbrella point and far into Baytown is great for trout and redfish on reefs and shell in the bay. Grass lines with scattered oysters seem to be producing the best with trout eating WAC Attack’s Shad XL in the peppered pumpkin color with a ⅛ – ¼ ounce jig head. Redfish are also tight to grass in the same scenario. Many small flounder are being caught around rocks with the occasional keeper using popping corks with live supercharged shrimp from Thompsons Bait Camp. Good luck and always wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. Weekend bite was derailed because of yet another cold front. Tuesday fishing picked back up with good catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Speckled trout have also showed up along the jetties. Anglers timing the sea conditions have found some nice state water snapper. Galveston Bay producing fair numbers of speckled trout, better numbers of black drum and sheepshead on live bait. Fish are being caught along old pier piling and spoil islands. Waders faring well in west Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay. Some trout are caught on live bait, croakers, while most other anglers are fishing artificial lures. We are lacking consistency in our winds, with these late season fronts. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature 75 degrees. This week the story has been wind and more wind. The water clarity west of the Stingaree looks good, the further East you venture the more off colored the water becomes. The Trout this week have been more challenging for us, catching a nice fish or two and having to move to do the same. Springtime spots out on the flats over shell beds have performed the best for our anglers. Active bait fish / signs of life are still very critical, so pay attention to your surroundings, including Pelicans, and Wading Birds. The redfish bite was decent for us this week, around drains and in the very shallow water areas along flooded grass during the higher tides. We are still using Imitation shrimp lures & tails under popping corks, with a 1 foot leader to trigger bites, as well as Deadly Dudley, and WacAttack tails, in light colors with 1/4 oz jig heads. Jerkbaits and swimbaits are still triggering some bites as well, if you like throwing those style baits. The topwater bite has started to heat up, so if you like throwing walking baits, rig up a rod with one as well. Vary your retrieve / presentation and let the fish tell you what they want. The last few days on the flats we have enjoyed most of our success on the Popping Cork with artificial catching the best trout, and most numbers. Fishing will continue to improve as the fish become more active with the warmer temperatures and longer days and if we can get a break from the wind and fronts scattering our fish. Hit us up if we can help get you on the water enjoying the great outdoors on East Galveston Bay. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 70 degrees. Weekend bite was derailed because of yet another cold front. Tuesday fishing picked back up with good catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Speckled trout have also showed up along the jetties. Anglers timing the sea conditions have found some nice state water snapper. Galveston Bay producing fair numbers of speckled trout, better numbers of black drum and sheepshead on live bait. Fish are being caught along old pier piling and spoil islands. Waders faring well in west Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay. Some trout are caught on live bait, croakers, while most other anglers are fishing artificial lures. We are lacking consistency in our winds, with these late season fronts. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 70 degrees. Weekend bite was derailed because of yet another cold front. Tuesday fishing picked back up with good catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Speckled trout have also showed up along the jetties. Anglers timing the sea conditions have found some nice state water snapper. Galveston Bay producing fair numbers of speckled trout, better numbers of black drum and sheepshead on live bait. Fish are being caught along old pier piling and spoil islands. Waders faring well in west Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay. Some trout are caught on live bait, croakers, while most other anglers are fishing artificial lures. We are lacking consistency in our winds, with these late season fronts. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.21 feet above pool. Water conditions are right for spectacular fishing. The south end and west fork clarity is decent. East fork and Luces Bayou are chocolate milk. Largemouth bass are snapping in the cedar trees and laydowns eating small worms, grubs, spinnerbaits and swimbaits. Crappie can be enticed on brush piles deep and a few still in the shallows eating minnows and small jigs. Catfish are abundant on the bulkheads and best if you bait your holes a day or a few hours ahead of time eating fresh caught shad. The trick is to put your fresh caught shad in ice water to keep them fresh-hint, hint. White bass still have eggs in their bellies, so they are not done yet but getting close. Remember, a white bass can travel up to 10 miles a day to feed. They are eating swim baits and spins very well right now. Good luck and always wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 66 degrees. Weekend bite was derailed because of yet another cold front. Tuesday fishing picked back up with good catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Speckled trout have also showed up along the jetties. Anglers timing the sea conditions have found some nice state water snapper. Galveston Bay producing fair numbers of speckled trout, better numbers of black drum and sheepshead on live bait. Fish are being caught along old pier piling and spoil islands. Waders faring well in west Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay. Some trout are caught on live bait, croakers, while most other anglers are fishing artificial lures. We are lacking consistency in our winds, with these late season fronts. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The bite is good to excellent. Speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with the occasional sand trout, gafftop and big croakers mixed in can be caught wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits unless you want to use crab to try and catch one of the massive black drum or bull redfish. The sheepsheads are showing up and are around structures. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.