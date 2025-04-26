Home NewsLifestylePets GCARC Pet of the Week Apr 29th-Mar 3rd, 2025
Pets

GCARC Pet of the Week Apr 29th-Mar 3rd, 2025

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Meet Niko (A039223) a 1 year old German Shepherd mix with energy to spare. He’s been with us since he was a tiny pup and still plays like one. He loves hanging out with other dogs and is always ready for a game of chase. Niko’s got a big heart and a goofy streak that’ll make you smile. He’s just waiting for the right person to call home. Come on in and meet him!

Give a big hello to Simmba (A0400345) who is a neutered 9 month old Domestic Short Hair with a blue-cream tabby coat.  He is curious, outgoing and seeks attention.  Toys, playing, and observing his surroundings keep him busy.  Simmba is handsome with his blended blue and cream striping and expressive eyes and expected to be a big boy when full-grown.  He is waiting for the right family to come along and take him home.  Saunter on in, spend some time with Simmba and fall in love.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Simmba and Niko will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 29th – Mar 3rd, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Have Fun While Helping the Stranded Animals

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close