GCARC Pet of the Week Apr 29th-Mar 3rd, 2025

Meet Niko (A039223) a 1 year old German Shepherd mix with energy to spare. He’s been with us since he was a tiny pup and still plays like one. He loves hanging out with other dogs and is always ready for a game of chase. Niko’s got a big heart and a goofy streak that’ll make you smile. He’s just waiting for the right person to call home. Come on in and meet him!

Give a big hello to Simmba (A0400345) who is a neutered 9 month old Domestic Short Hair with a blue-cream tabby coat. He is curious, outgoing and seeks attention. Toys, playing, and observing his surroundings keep him busy. Simmba is handsome with his blended blue and cream striping and expressive eyes and expected to be a big boy when full-grown. He is waiting for the right family to come along and take him home. Saunter on in, spend some time with Simmba and fall in love.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Simmba and Niko will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 29th – Mar 3rd, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.