Home News College of the Mainland to Sunset Law Enforcement Academy, Expand Criminal Justice Program
News

College of the Mainland to Sunset Law Enforcement Academy, Expand Criminal Justice Program

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(TEXAS CITY, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) announces it will sunset its Law Enforcement Academy effective March 31, 2026. This decision follows the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s (TCOLE) decision not to pursue a new contract with COM for peace officer training after the current agreement expires. Under the terms of the existing contract, COM will continue operating the program through its conclusion. TCOLE did not provide an explanation.

“TCOLE’s decision is disappointing, given COM’s longstanding relationship with the Commission and the Academy’s decades of service to the law enforcement community,” said Dr. Warren Nichols, COM President. “Our Law Enforcement Academy has been a cornerstone of public safety training in our region, and we are proud of its legacy.”

Established in 1967, the Academy began offering Basic Peace Officer training in 1970. Since then, it has conducted 126 cohorts, graduated 1,605 cadets and hosted 1,385 continuing education courses, serving more than 10,500 law enforcement professionals across the region.

Looking ahead, COM views this transition as an opportunity to expand its Criminal Justice program. The College is collaborating with Texas four-year institutions to develop 2+2 co-enrollment agreements, including a pathway for students to complete a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice entirely on the COM campus.

The final day academy cohort will run from July-December 2025. The upcoming fall 2025 evening academy has been canceled, as it would extend beyond the March 31, 2026, contract expiration. Current Academy cohorts will continue uninterrupted.

COM remains committed to supporting public safety education. The College will continue to operate its firearms training facility, which is regularly utilized by local, state and national agencies. Additionally, COM will continue to offer its Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Medical Services programs, providing comprehensive training opportunities for individuals pursuing careers in public safety.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

SPACE NEWS:  NASA’S AYERS AND MCCLAIN EYE BUSY WEEK ON ISS

House passes school voucher bill

Space Center Houston Hosts the 2025 Conrad Challenge, Presented by Equinor April...

SPACE NEWS:  NASA EYEING BUSY WEEKEND OF DEPARTURE AND RESUPPLY MISSIONS

Texas City Police news release: Missing elderly man

Paxton, Cornyn gear up for primary battle

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close