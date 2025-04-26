College of the Mainland to Sunset Law Enforcement Academy, Expand Criminal Justice Program

(TEXAS CITY, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) announces it will sunset its Law Enforcement Academy effective March 31, 2026. This decision follows the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s (TCOLE) decision not to pursue a new contract with COM for peace officer training after the current agreement expires. Under the terms of the existing contract, COM will continue operating the program through its conclusion. TCOLE did not provide an explanation.

“TCOLE’s decision is disappointing, given COM’s longstanding relationship with the Commission and the Academy’s decades of service to the law enforcement community,” said Dr. Warren Nichols, COM President. “Our Law Enforcement Academy has been a cornerstone of public safety training in our region, and we are proud of its legacy.”

Established in 1967, the Academy began offering Basic Peace Officer training in 1970. Since then, it has conducted 126 cohorts, graduated 1,605 cadets and hosted 1,385 continuing education courses, serving more than 10,500 law enforcement professionals across the region.

Looking ahead, COM views this transition as an opportunity to expand its Criminal Justice program. The College is collaborating with Texas four-year institutions to develop 2+2 co-enrollment agreements, including a pathway for students to complete a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice entirely on the COM campus.

The final day academy cohort will run from July-December 2025. The upcoming fall 2025 evening academy has been canceled, as it would extend beyond the March 31, 2026, contract expiration. Current Academy cohorts will continue uninterrupted.

COM remains committed to supporting public safety education. The College will continue to operate its firearms training facility, which is regularly utilized by local, state and national agencies. Additionally, COM will continue to offer its Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Medical Services programs, providing comprehensive training opportunities for individuals pursuing careers in public safety.