Home NewsCommunityEvents College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Library & Learning Center Great Visuals for Television and Print News
Events

College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Library & Learning Center Great Visuals for Television and Print News

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

WHO: College of the Mainland (COM), featuring remarks from COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, COM board member Don Gartman and various project stakeholders.
WHAT: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Library & Learning Center (LLC).

WHY: As the flagship project of the COM 2023 bond, the new LLC will serve as a centerpiece for innovation, learning and community connection. The facility will feature a modern library with 60 computer stations, 24 classrooms, a tiered auditorium and dedicated spaces for student collaboration. It will house the Adult Education, Humanities, and Social and Behavioral Sciences programs, while freeing up space in the Industrial Careers Building to support continued program growth. Located north of Parking Lot D, the facility will also enhance community access to campus resources.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, May 1, 3–5 p.m., at the Parking Lot D, 1200 N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, Texas 77591. View the College of the Mainland campus map online.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas City Museum invites kids and families with disabilities to a special...

COM Hosts Eleventh Annual Academic Symposium

Clouds Part for Easter Mass in Galveston with Archbishop Vásquez

A New Historical Marker:  The Japanese Settlers’ Section of Fairview Cemetery

Nothing is Bringing Down Holy Rosary’s Roof — Except Maybe the Music

Hoppin’ Good Time at La Marque’s Easter Eggstravaganza Scramble!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close