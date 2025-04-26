College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Library & Learning Center Great Visuals for Television and Print News

WHO: College of the Mainland (COM), featuring remarks from COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, COM board member Don Gartman and various project stakeholders.

WHAT: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Library & Learning Center (LLC).

WHY: As the flagship project of the COM 2023 bond, the new LLC will serve as a centerpiece for innovation, learning and community connection. The facility will feature a modern library with 60 computer stations, 24 classrooms, a tiered auditorium and dedicated spaces for student collaboration. It will house the Adult Education, Humanities, and Social and Behavioral Sciences programs, while freeing up space in the Industrial Careers Building to support continued program growth. Located north of Parking Lot D, the facility will also enhance community access to campus resources.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, May 1, 3–5 p.m., at the Parking Lot D, 1200 N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, Texas 77591. View the College of the Mainland campus map online.