Santa Fe’s baseball season ended when the Indians fell to Kingwood Park in a best-of-three series in the 5A, Region III area round. Kingwood Park scored twice in the seventh inning of Game 2 to defeat Santa Fe 5-4 on Friday after taking a 2-1 win on Thursday. The Indians finish the 2025 season with a 17-13 record.
