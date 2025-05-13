It’s never too early to have your mind wrapped around Tackle Time. The Texas City Jaycees’ annual event begins at 7:30 AM on June 27 and will conclude at noon on July 6, with the award ceremony beginning at 2 PM on July 6. For information, visit tclmjaycees.com.
Texas City Jaycees’ annual Tackle Time event begins at 7:30 AM on June 27
149
It’s never too early to have your mind wrapped around Tackle Time. The Texas City Jaycees’ annual event begins at 7:30 AM on June 27 and will conclude at noon on July 6, with the award ceremony beginning at 2 PM on July 6. For information, visit tclmjaycees.com.
It’s never too early to have your mind wrapped around Tackle Time. The Texas City Jaycees’ annual event begins at 7:30 AM on June 27 and will conclude at noon on July 6, with the award ceremony beginning at 2 PM on July 6. For information, visit tclmjaycees.com.