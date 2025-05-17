USS Galveston Ship Model Unveiling

Galveston, TX (14 May 2025) – On May 28th at 10:00 am, the USS Galveston Shipmates Association will unveil a model of the USS Galveston. The ship model, as well as the archive of the association, will be donated to the Galveston County Museum. The public is welcome to attend this special unveiling and ribbon cutting.

The USS Galveston launched in 1945. USS Galveston became the first ship to deploy Talos missiles. The USS Galveston served in the Pacific Fleet, supporting Vietnam War efforts with gunfire and air defense, before decommissioning in 1970. The new exhibit will include additional information about the ship.

Galveston County is located inside the county building at 722 Moody/21st, Galveston. Parking is always free, with an accessible entrance at the rear of the building. Free admission on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Find more details at www.galvestoncountyhistory.org.