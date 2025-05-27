Texas House and Senate Pass Bail Reform Package

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson announces the passage of a sweeping package of bail
reform legislation aimed at protecting Texas communities from repeat offenders and restoring accountability to
the state’s pretrial detention system.
Rep. Leo Wilson proudly co-sponsored Senate Joint Resolutions 1 and 5, both of which require the denial of
bail for individuals charged with certain serious felony offenses; a direct response to activist judges setting
dangerously low bail amounts for violent offenders. Rep. Leo Wilson also voted in favor of Senate Bill 9 and
Senate Bill 40, two critical measures that reform and reinforce bail policies across the state.
“For too long, activist judges have let repeat offenders back on the streets with little to no accountability. That
ends today,” said Rep. Terri Leo Wilson. “With the passage of SJR 1, SJR 5, SB 9, and SB 40, we are putting
public safety first, keeping dangerous criminals behind bars, and giving Texans the peace of mind they
deserve.”
The four-part legislative package includes:
- SJR 1 – Denies bail for illegal aliens charged with certain felony offenses.
- SJR 5 – Denies bail for any individual charged with certain felony offenses, ensuring consistent pretrial
detention for violent criminals.
- SB 9 – Reforms pretrial detention laws, strengthens oversight of charitable bail organizations, and
improves judicial transparency and procedures.
- SB 40 – Prohibits cities and counties from using taxpayer funds to post bail for criminal defendants.
“These reforms send a strong message: we will not tolerate a revolving door justice system that puts innocent
Texans in harm’s way,” Leo Wilson added. “This legislation ensures our communities are safer, our courts are
stronger, and our laws are enforced with integrity.”
The measures now await further action on the governor’s desk.