The Quiet Days of June…

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

It’s Astros baseball and nothing else on the collegiate and professional sports calendars. Such is June, when things get kinda slow. August will be here before we know it, so embrace the down time.

Sunday: The Astros end their series at the Guardians beginning at 12:40 PM. Space City Home Network will start the pregame show at noon. The game can also be seen on MLB Network.

Monday: No games scheduled for the day.

Tuesday: The Astros open a six-game homestand with a 7:10 PM matchup against the White Sox. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

