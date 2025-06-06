Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 78 degrees. This week will be a little cloudy with lots of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Water temperatures are in the 70s. Last week there were fewer big 25 in plus trout in the surf, and more on the bayside. Water levels are back and forth per normal with a lot of sargassum washing in. Anglers are still catching plenty of redfish everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, black drum, sheepshead and crabs caught along the jetty. The flounder are here for the Spring but mostly 16-20 inches. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely here and the real action has begun. Seeing more sharks while shrimping in the bay the past few days. The surf is still producing lots of redfish and huge black drum, some big speckled trout and a lot of sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island. Anglers are using cut mullet, big menhaden or shad, and stingray chunks for bait with awesome results. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 76 degrees. With the hard south, southeast winds this time of year fresh water is now being blown into Baytown from the Trinity lowering the parts per unit significantly. Good water is in the ship channel by the blue atoll. The west shoreline by Eagle point is holding good fish and believe it or not, smith point has some good looking salt water. Remember, fishing structure is your best bet. Reefs seem to be ok but shell sandbars have been producing well on the ambush side with the current flowing around using Redemption Outdoor gear popping corks and live shrimp. Additionally, grass shorelines with bait present are where it is at for redfish but takes patience as you must stick with it. We have been catching good redfish in this scenario using WAC Attacks WACky Shad XL in the sparkle chartreuse color married with a redfish magic spinner bait to mimic button shad by and in grass. Flounder are being caught well with lures and live shrimp on rocks as well. Always be prepared and wear your kill switch, it could save your families lives. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. Snapper season kicked off and there were plenty of fish for all those that went offshore of Galveston. Even some kingfish were landed. Bay fishing continues to be good, borderline great. Plenty of speckled trout are being caught throughout the bay system with live shrimp, croakers, and artificial lures. Plenty of black drum being caught along with some really big sheepshead from the middle to upper Galveston Bay on rocks and oyster shell bottom. The surf finally greened up and anglers caught some speckled trout along the Galveston beachfront. Most of Trinity Bay remains fresh with water coming out of the Trinity River. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. This week will be a little cloudy with lots of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Only changes have been the heat. Fishing remains great by boat and wading around oyster beds. Still catching a lot of speckled trout everywhere, sheepshead and bull redfish with some gaff tops/hardheads under a popping with live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain Jack Blume, North Jetty Bait Camp. Surface water temperature 80 degrees. The water clarity is very good for East Galveston Bay, with average clarity throughout the bay system. The redfish bite was excellent again for us this week, around drains and in the very shallow water areas back in the marsh. We are still using Imitation shrimp lures & tails under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader to trigger bites, as well as Deadly Dudley Rat Tails, and WacAttack Flukes, in lighter colors with 1/8 ounce jig heads. Jerkbaits and swimbaits are still triggering some bites as well, if you like throwing those style baits. The last few days on the flats we have enjoyed most of our success on the Popping Cork with artificial catching the best trout, as well as the most numbers. We have been catching some nice Flounder on our trips on high tides up in the flooded grass. The reef action has continued to pick up, when the wind conditions allow it, so keep that in mind as well as you venture out into the bay. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 80 degrees. Snapper season kicked off and there were plenty of fish for all those that went offshore of Galveston. Even some kingfish were landed. Bay fishing continues to be good, borderline great. Plenty of speckled trout are being caught throughout the bay system with live shrimp, croakers, and artificial lures. Plenty of black drum being caught along with some really big sheepshead from the middle to upper Galveston Bay on rocks and oyster shell bottom. The surf finally greened up and anglers caught some speckled trout along the Galveston beachfront. Most of Trinity Bay remains fresh with water coming out of the Trinity River. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 80 degrees. Snapper season kicked off and there were plenty of fish for all those that went offshore of Galveston. Even some kingfish were landed. Bay fishing continues to be good, borderline great. Plenty of speckled trout are being caught throughout the bay system with live shrimp, croakers, and artificial lures. Plenty of black drum being caught along with some really big sheepshead from the middle to upper Galveston Bay on rocks and oyster shell bottom. The surf finally greened up and anglers caught some speckled trout along the Galveston beachfront. Most of Trinity Bay remains fresh with water coming out of the Trinity River. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.33 feet above pool. Discharge at the 59 bridge is 2630 CFS. Water is starting to clear up nicely making for a decent largemouth bite in the shallows. Grubs and worms rigged Texas rigged seem to do the trick. Drop-offs in cypress trees are a great place to start then venture shallow to structure and shaded banks. Crappie are picking up quite a bit in Luces Bayou, tight to structure being enticed with minnows and hand tied jigs in 6-10 feet of water. Catfish are fantastic still in bulk heads eating fresh caught shad both under a slip cork and bottom fishing. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 75 degrees. This week will be a little cloudy with lots of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Water temperatures are just right. Anglers are catching speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with some occasional sand trout, gafftop, and croakers. The sheepshead are around structures and piers. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.