THE GODS MUST BE CRAZY!

There was a movie in 1980 about a tribal people who lived peacefully in the Southern African Desert. They were a happy people until one day an airplane inadvertently dropped a Coke bottle in their midst. From their perspective it came from the gods and the movie is about the chaos that ensued. The movie? “The God’s Must Be Crazy!” We believe that is an apt description regarding the man from Maryland who was deported to El Salvador and who is now back in the United States.

On March 15th of this year Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador along with 238 Venezuelans. A week later Garcia’s attorneys filed suit asking a U.S. District Judge to order his return. This was the beginning of legal reangling between a leftwing Obama-appointed judge, Paula Xinis, and the U.S. Department of Justice. If Garcia, his defense attorney, the legacy media, the Democrat Members of Congress who visited him in an El Salvador prison, and even the Obama-appointed judge had realized how this was going to turn out, they might have thought twice.

The “Maryland Man,” as the legacy media calls Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is back in the United States, but he can hardly be thrilled about it. He has been returned not for a simple removal hearing before an immigration judge, but for a criminal trial that could result in a lengthy prison sentence, followed by his immediate removal back to El Salvador. This is the last thing Garcia wanted.

With all the court challenges, visits by Democrat members of Congress, and legacy media attention Garcia came under further scrutiny by a Federal Grand Jury; an investigation which ultimately resulted in the Grand Jury issuing an indictment, thereby allowing the Administration to end all the legal reangling on its own terms. Rather than yielding to the challenged orders and giving Garcia an opportunity to remain in the U.S., the U.S. simply brought Abrego Garcia back to stand trial on a slew of criminal charges. Sometimes notoriety can be your undoing! As someone once said “one day on the cover of “Time,” next day doing time!”

The Federal Grand Jury indictment accuses Garcia of repeatedly beating his wife, of over a hundred instances of human trafficking, of numerous instances of gun and narcotics smuggling, and of being a member of MS-13 — a designated terrorist organization – over a period of nine years, not to mention that he has been in the U.S. illegally.

Ironically, any criminal defense attorney worth his salt would have opposed Garcia’s return to the United States from El Salvador if he knew what was about to happen. He would have been better off not coming back. Instead, Garcia will face the possibility of serving long criminal sentences. He will still eventually be sent back to El Salvador regardless of the outcome of criminal prosecution. Garcia will get the “due process” the Obama-appointed District Court Judge demanded, but make no mistake about it, it’s not the kind of “due process” she, Garcia or his Democrat allies in Congress envisioned, expected, or wanted! From their perspective “The gods must truly be crazy!” So be careful what you ask for, you just might get it!

By the way, the legacy media calling Garcia the “Maryland Man,” is a deliberate attempt to have people think he is a nice guy, the kind of person you’d want as a neighbor. Nothing could be further from the truth! That’s our story and we’re sticking to it!!!