Galveston Celebrates Juneteenth

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The City of Galveston is excited to announce a celebration and fireworks show this year for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19. This will be the first major fireworks display hosted by the city to celebrate Juneteenth.

The  fireworks show will be the grand finale of a full day of festivities, reflecting Galveston’s deep connection to this nationally celebrated holiday. June is packed with Juneteenth events in Galveston – from parades and picnics to poetry readings and dance performances. A full list of the events is available here.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and honors the date, June 19, 1865, when the last Confederate community of enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, received word that they had been freed.

This year, Galveston will celebrate on June 19 with the annual parade and picnic hosted by the Juneteenth Parade Committee.

The parade line-up will start at 26th Street from Ball to Market and Church and Winnie from 26th to 27th streets beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Parade time is 3:00 p.m. and will travel west on Ball Street from 26th to 41st Street, and the parade will end at 41st & Ball at Wright Cuney Recreation Center & Park.

The parade will be escorted by the Galveston Police Department with the City’s Traffic Division assisting, and there will be rolling closures along the route. Once the parade is over, participants will gather for a picnic at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center & Park. This event is free and open to all.

Also on Thursday, there will be a Juneteenth 160th celebration in Menard Park, 2222 28th Street, beginning at 3 p.m. The celebration will take place on the south side of Menard Park near the band shell, and will end with fireworks around 9:30 p.m., sponsored by the City of Galveston at 37th and Seawall.

This family-friendly event is a community gathering to celebrate Juneteenth and there will be music, food trucks, and activities for children.

