Critical Property Tax Deadlines Looming!

The deadline to pay the second half of the split payment installment for 2024 property taxes is June 30th. It is
also the deadline to apply for a payment agreement on delinquent taxes to avoid hefty attorney fees from
being added. Contact a Property Tax Specialist at 409-766-2481 to discuss your options before it is too late!
You still have plenty of time to remit payment for the final 2024 quarter installment as that deadline is July 31st
.
Payments may be mailed to GCTO, 722 21st Street, Galveston, TX 77550, left in GCTO drop boxes (located at
the parking lots of each full-time office), paid online at www.galcotax.com via electronic check ($0.50 bank
fee). Use your credit or debit card online (2.2% merchant fee) or by calling 1-800-420-1663 (toll free).
Pay in person at any full time County Tax Office in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City Monday
through Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Fridays from 8:00 am through Noon. The Friendswood
Satellite Office is open Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Friday 8:00 to 12:00 and Crystal Beach Satellite
from 8 am to 4:30 pm the third Tuesday of each month (July 15th). Both satellite offices close one hour for
lunch from Noon to 1 pm. For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284.
Galveston County Tax Office
June 13, 2025