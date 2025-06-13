Critical Property Tax Deadlines Looming!

The deadline to pay the second half of the split payment installment for 2024 property taxes is June 30th. It is

also the deadline to apply for a payment agreement on delinquent taxes to avoid hefty attorney fees from

being added. Contact a Property Tax Specialist at 409-766-2481 to discuss your options before it is too late!

You still have plenty of time to remit payment for the final 2024 quarter installment as that deadline is July 31st

.

Payments may be mailed to GCTO, 722 21st Street, Galveston, TX 77550, left in GCTO drop boxes (located at

the parking lots of each full-time office), paid online at www.galcotax.com via electronic check ($0.50 bank

fee). Use your credit or debit card online (2.2% merchant fee) or by calling 1-800-420-1663 (toll free).

Pay in person at any full time County Tax Office in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City Monday

through Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Fridays from 8:00 am through Noon. The Friendswood

Satellite Office is open Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Friday 8:00 to 12:00 and Crystal Beach Satellite

from 8 am to 4:30 pm the third Tuesday of each month (July 15th). Both satellite offices close one hour for

lunch from Noon to 1 pm. For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284.

Galveston County Tax Office

June 13, 2025