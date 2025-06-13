This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Pumpkin and Mochi.

Give a big hello to Pumpkin (A040678) a spayed Domestic Short Hair with an Orange Tabby with a gorgeous coat to behold and eager for attention. She is about four years old, loves petting and will bestow kisses after getting acquainted. Pumpkin is special as only about 20% of orange cats are female. Her pretty face and queenly demeanor gives it away! Pumpkin’s thick coat is a deep shade that cat fanciers call red rather than orange. If you have been waiting for a sweet and glorious kitty companion come ask to meet Pumpkin.

Meet Mochi (A039297) a 1 year old Lab/Pit Bull mix with energy to spare and a big heart to match. He gets the zoomies when he’s excited and loves racing around with his doggie pals. Mochi is all about playtime, whether it’s a good game of chase or just hanging out with his furry friends. He’s dog-friendly and always ready to make new buddies. Mochi’s looking for a forever home where he can run, play, and be part of the fun. If you’re ready for a playful, loyal companion, Mochi is your guy!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Pumpkin and Mochi will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 17th – June 21st, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.