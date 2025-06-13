Campus Involvement Leads to Scholarship

Home EducationCampus Involvement Leads to Scholarship
(Texas City, Texas) — Recent College of the Mainland (COM) Collegiate High School (CHS) graduate Gabriella Garcia was named one of 15 graduating high school seniors residing in Galveston County to receive the Leslie P. Daughtry Scholarship, provided by The Daily News (TDN).

The award recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and a commitment to making a difference in their schools and communities.

“I think getting an early start at COM and being active on campus made me a strong candidate,” said Gabriella. “The experiences I had as a student leader really set me apart.”

During her time as a COM CHS student, Gabriella immersed herself in campus life. She was a member of several clubs and organizations, including serving as vice president of the Students for Christ Club, an active member of the Mental Health Matters Club and a representative of the college as a President’s Ambassador.


“Through the President’s Ambassador Program, I got to help with events like the Galveston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Conference. It was a great networking experience and helped me feel more connected to the community outside of campus.”

Gabriella credits her involvement at COM for helping her grow both personally and professionally. By balancing college coursework with student leadership roles, she developed critical skills in communication, organization and time management.

Gabriella plans to attend the University of Houston–Clear Lake in the fall, where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematical science. She hopes to become a math teacher, a career inspired by her passion for helping others succeed.

For more than 25 years, TDN has awarded a student from each high school in Galveston County to receive the Leslie P. Daughtry Scholarship based on his or her leadership qualities at school or in the community, and for making a difference in the lives of others. The award is named in honor of TDN former publisher, Leslie P. Daughtry. 

