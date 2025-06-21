Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 78 degrees. This week will be a little cloudy with a splash of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! Check the daily forecast or call your favorite bait shop for updates. The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Water temperatures in the upper 70s. Water levels are back and forth per normal with a lot of sargassum washing in. Anglers are still catching plenty of redfish, gafftop and black drum everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead and crabs caught along the jetty. The flounder are here for the Spring but mostly small males. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely here and the real action has begun. We saw more and more sharks again while shrimping in the bay the past few days. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 80 degrees. Current flow rate is 40,300 CFS. In Crocket, above Lake Livingston, flow rate is 64,200 CFS which means more is on the way. Trinity River is in flood stage, so be sure to keep that in mind when navigating channels. The ship channel by the blue atoll is 5 parts per thousand in reference to salinity. This is a great place to start if you would like to catch game fish. Kemah, Laporte and San Leon offer better salt water and will most likely have a higher concentration of fish. There are still some areas in Baytown where great mixed bags are being caught but you must fish the bottom. The WACky Shad XL in the purple passion color married with a ¼ ounce jig head is a great option slow rolling shell and rocks tight to the bottom. If fishing live shrimp, use a redemption outdoor gear popping cork with a long, 4 foot leader to get your bait down with a ⅛ ounce split shot by your bait. Redfish, flounder and trout are being caught with these methods. It is nice to have a good rod in your hand if you hook up on a bull redfish this time of year to handle the larger fish, or equivalent, with 30 pound abrasion resistant fluoro or mono tied to your braid. Once hooked, they have been running into the rocks to try to break you off. Remember, always wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 84 degrees. Conditions have been pretty spotty due to storming, but we have still been able to get on the fish pretty good using under a popping with live shrimp and soft plastics per. Report by Captain Jack Blume. Surface water temperature 84 degrees in East Galveston Bay. As in previous weeks, the water clarity is normal. We are still finding good numbers of solid trout on the protected shorelines over shell pockets, in areas with better looking water, as well as redfish along the grass lines and over shell, and a few nice flounder busting bait up around grass lines and over shallow shell beds, with good current flow. If you see nervous bait flipping on the surface the fish are close by, if not, you are best to move on to another spot, after making a few casts. The lighter the jig head the better, 1/16-¼ ounce, determined by the wind and current, and tails with paddles, performed the best for us this week, as we were utilizing Anahuac based, Wac Attack lures and top performing colors varied, depending upon water clarity and light conditions, with Monkey Milk, being a favorite of the fish this week. Our clients are still finding good success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2-foot leader above a pink tinted shrimp imitation lure, or Tails with a 1/16 ounce jig head, with a hard pop and a 5-8 second pause gathering the most strikes. The topwater bite has also been good when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips, so if you like throwing walking baits, now is the perfect time to get on the water and make it happen. We are starting to see some solid fish show up on reefs in the middle portion of the bay, which should get better as the summer progresses. We also found a few birds working in the middle portion of the bay, and found some solid trout under them, as well as Gafftop, which is typical for this time of the year. The fishing pressure has been higher than normal for East Bay, so if you can go any day other than Saturdays, that would be my recommendation for your fishing pleasure. Until Next Time. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 87 degrees. Fishing conditions have been rough due to storms with some severe lightning mixed in. Offshore catches have been put on hold with many boats staying in port. What was some really good trout action in upper Galveston Bay has taken a step back due to an influx of fresh and off colored water. Lower Galveston Bay, the jetties and West Galveston Bay are still producing a decent trout bite on live croakers, shrimp, and soft plastics. Black drum are being caught in all the bays along with some sheepshead and the occasional slot redfish with live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Fishing conditions have been rough due to storms with some severe lightning mixed in. Offshore catches have been put on hold with many boats staying in port. What was some really good trout action in upper Galveston Bay has taken a step back due to an influx of fresh and off colored water. Lower Galveston Bay, the jetties and West Galveston Bay are still producing a decent trout bite on live croakers, shrimp, and soft plastics. Black drum are being caught in all the bays along with some sheepshead and the occasional slot redfish with live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.33 feet above pool. Flow rate on the river is currently 3,890 CFS, down significantly from over 11,00 CFS earlier in the week. While there is still a lot of muddy and turbulent water moving through the watershed, some of the backwater areas are offering surprisingly clear conditions. White bass and largemouth bass are stacking up in the drains, especially in narrow canals, and are hitting a variety of baits including grubs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Catfish are holding deep off the river channel bends and biting well on fresh-caught shad. Crappie, on the other hand, have been tough to find due to strong wind current. Brighter days ahead, but now is also a great time to check your safety gear and take care of any needed boat maintenance. Jameson Custom Marine on Lake Houston is a great local option. Remember to always wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 80 degrees. This week will be a little cloudy with a splash of sun this weekend for great fishing like last week! Check the daily forecast or call your favorite bait shop for updates. The tides and water levels will be changing from 3-4 to twice daily Saturday. Water temperatures are just right. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum daily. The sheepshead are around structures and piers. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.