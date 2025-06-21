Astros Phil Up on National League Foes 

The Astros return home on Tuesday to open a six-game run that could be World Series previews. The Philies arrive for three games before the National League Central-leading Cubs come to town for the weekend, including a nationally-televised game on Saturday.
Sunday: The Astros part ways from California with a 3:07 PM matchup at the Angels. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 2:30 PM with the pregame show.
Monday: No games scheduled for today.
Tuesday: The Astros return to Dakin Park to meet the Phillies at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.