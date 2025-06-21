Hitchcock officially announced its 2025 football schedule. The Bulldogs, who finished 10-2 last season, will open at home on August 29 against Anahuac at 7 PM. Katy Freeman will be Hitchcock’s opponent for the Bulldogs’ Homecoming game on October 3.
