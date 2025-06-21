This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cantaloupe and Bunny.

Meet Bunny (A039595) a 3 year old Pit Bull who’s been patiently waiting for her forever home for 145 days. She’s a total sweetheart with great manners and a calm, gentle vibe. Bunny walks like a pro—no pulling, just happy to be right by your side. She loves attention but isn’t pushy about it. Bunny’s the kind of dog who just wants to be near you and soak up the love. If you’re looking for a loyal, easygoing companion, she’s ready to go home with you.

Give a big hello to Cantaloupe (A040680), who is an 11 month old male Domestic Short Hair with an Orange Tabby coat. His boldly striped tail contrasts with his mostly muted markings. Cantaloupe is a friendly and playful “teenager” who watches for visitors and seeks attention. Come meet Cantaloupe and change the pensive look on his face to a big kitty smile. He hopes to have a family and home of his own in time for his birthday. Is Cantaloupe the perfect match for you?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cantaloupe and Bunny will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 24th – June 28th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.