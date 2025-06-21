Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cantaloupe and Bunny.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cantaloupe and Bunny.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Meet Bunny (A039595) a 3 year old Pit Bull who’s been patiently waiting for her forever home for 145 days. She’s a total sweetheart with great manners and a calm, gentle vibe. Bunny walks like a pro—no pulling, just happy to be right by your side. She loves attention but isn’t pushy about it. Bunny’s the kind of dog who just wants to be near you and soak up the love. If you’re looking for a loyal, easygoing companion, she’s ready to go home with you.

Give a big hello to Cantaloupe (A040680), who is an 11 month old male Domestic Short Hair with an Orange Tabby coat.  His boldly striped tail contrasts with his mostly muted markings. Cantaloupe is a friendly and playful “teenager” who watches for visitors and seeks attention. Come meet Cantaloupe and change the pensive look on his face to a big kitty smile.  He hopes to have a family and home of his own in time for his birthday.   Is Cantaloupe the perfect match for you?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cantaloupe and Bunny will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 24th – June 28th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Texas Legislature Appropriates $13 Million for Spay and Neuter Pilot Program to...

5 Facts Pet Parents Need to Know About Protecting Pets From Heartworms

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close