Secretary Jane Nelson Announces Millions in Election Security Grants for Texas Counties 

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today announced the launch of a new election security grant program to strengthen election integrity throughout the state. The grants are available to assist Texas’ 254 counties in their efforts to secure elections.

Approximately $10 million in grants are available using federal Help America Vote Act funds. Grant amounts are based on the number of registered voters in each county and require a 20-percent county match.

“These grants will go a long way toward helping counties better secure their elections, and I’m pleased to partner with counties to promote election security throughout Texas,” said Secretary Nelson.

Funding for these grants comes from money given to the state as a part of the Help America Vote Act.

Funding priorities include:

Compliance with paper audit trail requirements

Replacement of decertified electronic pollbooks

Video surveillance systems to comply with ballot security measures

Protection of election equipment and supplies

IT services and upgrades

Grant applications are due June 30, and awards will be made by August 1, 2025. Counties must submit a resolution from their commissioners court and must document how funds are used to enhance election security.

“Texas voters deserve free and secure elections,” said Secretary Nelson. “These grants will help ensure that security for many election cycles to come.”