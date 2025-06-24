Founder of a Galveston Icon has Passed On

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

I fondly called him Mr. Yaga whenever I would see him in public events and places. He was known as Joe Flores and the original founder of Yagas clothing shop and restaurant in Galveston. His friendly spirit and quest for adventure along with his well-known logo design and his entrepreneurial spirit propelled him into Galveston’s spotlight for many years. He has passed away and though we do not know the details of his death, we know he was loved by many and will be missed by many. Thank You, Joe Flores for sharing your life story with me several years back!!!!

If you would like to read more about Joe Flores, you can click on the link to our past feature story. https://thepostnewspaper.net/2022/02/19/the-amazing-mr-yaga-and-his-remarkable-impact-in-galveston/