Home NewsCommunityObituaryFounder of a Galveston Icon has Passed On
Obituary

Founder of a Galveston Icon has Passed On

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

I fondly called him Mr. Yaga whenever I would see him in public events and places. He was known as Joe Flores and the original founder of Yagas clothing shop and restaurant in Galveston. His friendly spirit and quest for adventure along with his well-known logo design and his entrepreneurial spirit propelled him into Galveston’s spotlight for many years. He has passed away and though we do not know the details of his death, we know he was loved by many and will be missed by many. Thank You, Joe Flores for sharing your life story with me several years back!!!!

If you would like to read more about Joe Flores, you can click on the link to our past feature story. https://thepostnewspaper.net/2022/02/19/the-amazing-mr-yaga-and-his-remarkable-impact-in-galveston/

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

James Richard Claywell, CPA, CVA

In Our Prayers 

Rickey E. Day Obituary

In Our Prayers 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close